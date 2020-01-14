17:24
Only one cultural facility built in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

Kyrgyzstan has completed construction of 110 socially significant facilities in 2019. State Secretary of the State Agency for Architecture and Construction Samat Borubaev told today at a press conference.

According to him, 223 social facilities were under construction. At least 2,774 billion soms have been allocated for them from the republican budget.

About 2 billion soms have been spent on construction of 51 objects, 31 schools and gyms, two kindergartens, six health care facilities, four sports facilities and only one cultural facility.
