Attacked journalist Bolot Temirov starts his own investigation

Editor of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov, who was attacked by three unidentified men near his office on January 9, is conducting his own investigation and intends to find the criminals. He told 24.kg news agency.

The journalist is confident in the competence of some investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who are dealing with this case. But he doubts that organizers of the crime will be found and the investigation will be completed.

«I appeal to citizens who know at least something about the perpetrators and instigators, or who witnessed the beating, please contact me by email factcheck.kg@gmail.com,» said Bolot Temirov.

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg resource Bolot Temirov on January 9. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him. Doctors diagnosed him with brain concussion and bruises. The police registered the fact of beating only a day later.

Bolot Temirov himself made a statement after the incident.