Investigation on statement of Ruslan Matraimov against Kloop employees begins

Police of Osh city began pre-trial proceedings on a statement of Ruslan Matraimov, which he filed against shooting team of Kloop media outlet. The head of the information resource Bektur Iskender told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital began an investigation under the article on violation of privacy.

However, the police do not confirm this information. The Internal Affairs Department told 24.kg news agency that a pre-trial check was being conducted, not proceedings, a criminal case was not instituted and the Matraimov’s statement was registered in the information register.

Editors office of Kloop noted: Ruslan Matraimov wrote a statement to the police against journalists, believing that they violated the inviolability of his personal life and threatened his safety. The editors office of the website specified: the shooting was indeed conducted, but the operator was shooting an abandoned building located near the Matraimovs’ house. Earlier, a driver was questioned.

Raiymbek Matraimov and members of his family filed a lawsuit against 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk after a journalistic investigation into smuggling schemes and about withdrawal of $ 700 million. In total, the family of the former customs officer demands from journalists 60 million soms. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek froze media accounts without notification of the defendants. It became known later that the Matraimovs sent a request for its lifting.

The lawsuit of the Matraimovs on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation has not been withdrawn.