New Youth Affairs Department to appear in structure of Bishkek City Hall

A new Department for Youth Policy and Work with Children may appear in the structure of the Bishkek City Hall. Deputy Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova announced at a planned meeting today.

According to her, the order to create a unit that would deal with youth and children affairs was given by the deputies of the Bishkek City Council.

«We discussed the experience of two cities — Jalal-Abad and Osh. There are committees on youth policy in their structures. But we consider it appropriate to open a department with a staff size of about 12 people in the structure of the capital’s municipality,» Tatyana Kuznetsova added.

She noted that, according to estimates, about 8 million soms would be required for work of the department.

The issue will be submitted to the deputies of the Bishkek City Council for consideration.
