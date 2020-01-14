14:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, January 14:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 173, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 100 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link: https://24.kg/english/140422/
views: 42
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level repeatedly exceeded in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution level in Bishkek slightly decreases after snowfall
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution: Air becomes cleaner in all districts of Bishkek
Highest air pollution level repeatedly registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
Air pollution level exceeded 4 times in some districts of Bishkek
Highest air pollution level registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
14 January, Tuesday
14:15
New Youth Affairs Department to appear in structure of Bishkek City Hall New Youth Affairs Department to appear in structure of...
14:05
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
13:57
Koi-Tash events: Almazbek Atambayev accused of eight counts
13:23
Prime Minister: Society does not fully understand what fiscalization is
13:15
Consular service reports on repatriated children, black list of migrants
13 January, Monday
19:01
Track athletes from Kyrgyzstan win four medals in Iran