Consular service reports on repatriated children, black list of migrants

Consular service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia told about results of its work for 2019.

According to it, diplomats regularly visit the temporary detention center for foreign citizens of the Central Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in Sakharovo village to get acquainted with conditions of detention of Kyrgyzstanis and to document them. The consular service assures that everything possible is being done to expedite their return to their homeland.

Last year, 541 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been deported from the center.

With the assistance of the diplomatic mission, 14 minor children left without parental care have been repatriated to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Fourteen homeless citizens were assisted in returning home.

The Embassy continues to work to reduce the number of Kyrgyzstanis on the list of the people, who are prohibited from entering Russia.

In the framework of the migration amnesty from 2017 to 2019, the black list was reduced by more than 42,000 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.