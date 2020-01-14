State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 692.8 per each citizen

As a result of November, state debt of Kyrgyzstan amounts to $ 692.8 per each citizen. Over the month, the burden reduced by $ 4.2.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of November 30, 2019, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,503.48 billion (314,567.85 billion soms), including $ 3,781.44 billion (264, 133.86 billion soms) — external, and $ 722.03 million (50,433.98 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s national debt reduced by $ 27.3 million. External decreased by $ 12.5 million, and internal — by $ 15.16 million.

Most of all, Kyrgyzstan still owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,712.35 billion (45.3 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the sum reduced by $ 120,000.

At the end of November 2019, the state debt amounted to 52.4 percent of GDP.

As of October 1, 2019, at least 6.5 million people lived in the country. The average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 16,563 soms. Every Kyrgyzstani has to give almost three such salaries in order to pay off the state debt.