Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the Iran Open Athletics Championship. Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Ivan Shcherbakov told

The tournament was held in Tehran with participation of athletes from six countries. The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by six athletes. Gulshanoi Satarova won a gold medal at a distance of 3,000 metres and a silver medal in the 1,500 metres race. Eva Kadyrova won a bronze medal at a distance of 60 metres. Nursultan Keneshbekov won a bronze medal in 3,000 metres race among men.