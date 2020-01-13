23:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Office of Government Representative tells about provocateurs

Some groups and public organizations are interested in conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

When domestic problems arise at the border, provocateurs hinder law enforcement bodies from resolving them.

Related news
Protest with demand to release detained at border held in Bishkek
«Due to the actions of individuals, minor problems are raised at the state level. Currently, law enforcement agencies are working to obstruct their activities. The residents accommodated at the school returned to their homes after evacuation. All state bodies of the region are operating as usual,» the office said.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek today. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
link: https://24.kg/english/140353/
views: 62
Print
Related
Border conflict. Batken police department explains detention of four residents
Border conflict: Protesters demand from President to take control of situation
Residents of border areas: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan must be transferred to Osh
Residents of Kok-Tash demand to expedite solution of border issues
Border conflict: All evacuated Kyrgyzstanis return to their homes
Officials to hold talks on border issues on January 14
Border conflict: Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over phone
Border conflict: Tajikistanis repeatedly stone vehicle of Kyrgyzstani
Border conflict: Parties agree to install video surveillance
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan catches Tajik colleagues in distorting facts
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
13 January, Monday
19:01
Track athletes from Kyrgyzstan win four medals in Iran Track athletes from Kyrgyzstan win four medals in Iran
18:49
Border conflict: Office of Government Representative tells about provocateurs
18:44
New member of Board of National Bank appointed
18:31
Tolgonai Stamalieva appointed presidential spokesperson
18:25
Snow leopard rescued in Naryn transported to rehabilitation center in Issyk-Kul