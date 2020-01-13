Border conflict: Office of Government Representative tells about provocateurs

Some groups and public organizations are interested in conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

When domestic problems arise at the border, provocateurs hinder law enforcement bodies from resolving them.

«Due to the actions of individuals, minor problems are raised at the state level. Currently, law enforcement agencies are working to obstruct their activities. The residents accommodated at the school returned to their homes after evacuation. All state bodies of the region are operating as usual,» the office said.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek today. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.