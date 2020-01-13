23:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New member of Board of National Bank appointed

Ainura Aibalaeva was appointed to the position of a member of the Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. The order was signed by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Due to expiration of his term of office (seven years), Timur Dzhusupov was relieved of his duties as a member of the Board of the National Bank. A vacant place was taken by Ainura Aibalaeva.

She had been working for the National Bank at various posts from 1998 to 2009: as a Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Currency Bureau, Head of the Department of Foreign and Public Relations and Head of the Human Resources Department. From 2009 to 2012, Ainura Aibalaeva had worked as an Advisor to the Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (Manila, Philippines); she was a member of the Board of Directors of the Kyrgyz-Swiss Bank from 2012 to January 2015.
link: https://24.kg/english/140352/
views: 70
Print
Related
Year’s results: 2019 was positive for financial sector of Kyrgyzstan
Temporary administration mode extended at Eurasian Savings Bank
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes first time in December selling dollars
National Bank comments on transfer of $ 48.3 bln from Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
National Bank proposes temporary administration regime for payment systems
National Bank annuls registration of 3 electronic money system operators
Akyns to tell Kyrgyzstanis about inflation and family budget
National Bank suspends licenses of payment system operator
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
13 January, Monday
19:01
Track athletes from Kyrgyzstan win four medals in Iran Track athletes from Kyrgyzstan win four medals in Iran
18:49
Border conflict: Office of Government Representative tells about provocateurs
18:44
New member of Board of National Bank appointed
18:31
Tolgonai Stamalieva appointed presidential spokesperson
18:25
Snow leopard rescued in Naryn transported to rehabilitation center in Issyk-Kul