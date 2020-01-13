New member of Board of National Bank appointed

Ainura Aibalaeva was appointed to the position of a member of the Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. The order was signed by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Due to expiration of his term of office (seven years), Timur Dzhusupov was relieved of his duties as a member of the Board of the National Bank. A vacant place was taken by Ainura Aibalaeva.

She had been working for the National Bank at various posts from 1998 to 2009: as a Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Currency Bureau, Head of the Department of Foreign and Public Relations and Head of the Human Resources Department. From 2009 to 2012, Ainura Aibalaeva had worked as an Advisor to the Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (Manila, Philippines); she was a member of the Board of Directors of the Kyrgyz-Swiss Bank from 2012 to January 2015.