Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of BCC voluntarily resigns

Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of Bishkek City Council (BCC) Asylbek Kadraliev voluntarily resigned. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The leader of the Republicans has already sent a corresponding petition to the Chairman of the Bishkek City Council Zhanybek Abirov.

It became known that Asylbek Kadraliev himself and the faction remove from the agenda of the next session of BCC the issue of expressing a vote of non-confidence in the Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov. He also asked the head of the Council to remove the issue of allocation of land for construction of a football center.