18:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of BCC voluntarily resigns

Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of Bishkek City Council (BCC) Asylbek Kadraliev voluntarily resigned. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The leader of the Republicans has already sent a corresponding petition to the Chairman of the Bishkek City Council Zhanybek Abirov.

It became known that Asylbek Kadraliev himself and the faction remove from the agenda of the next session of BCC the issue of expressing a vote of non-confidence in the Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov. He also asked the head of the Council to remove the issue of allocation of land for construction of a football center.
link: https://24.kg/english/140342/
views: 23
Print
Related
Bishkek City Council deputies to hold regular session on October 23
Budget of Bishkek for 2019 approved
Bishkek City Council has three new deputies
Deputies of Bishkek City Council to consider budget of capital for 2019
Bishkek City Council deputies to consider budget of Bishkek for 2019 on March 19
Bishkek City Council has new deputy
Next session of Bishkek City Council to be held on February 12
Bishkek City Council launches electronic reception of residents’ appeals system
Bishkek City Council has new deputy
Sergey Shin becomes deputy of Bishkek City Council again
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
13 January, Monday
18:18
Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of BCC voluntarily resigns Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of BCC voluntaril...
18:10
New Director General of ElTR Television and Radio Company appointed
17:59
Football center: Deputies refuse to express vote of non-confidence in mayor
17:42
Border conflict. Batken police department explains detention of four residents
17:27
Transplant operation: Kyrgyzstan plans to develop cadaveric donation