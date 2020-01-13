New Director General of ElTR Television and Radio Company appointed

Kerimbek Kalykulov was appointed a Director General of ElTR Television and Radio Company. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The order was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

By another decree of the head of Government, Aibek Musaev was relieved of his post of a General Director of ElTR Television and Radio Broadcasting Company according to submitted notice of resignation.

Kerimbek Kalykulov was born in 1981. He graduated from the Philology Faculty of Osh State University.

He has many years of experience in journalism. Previously, he worked as an Editor-in-Chief of Osh Shamy newspaper, the head of the press service of Osh State University, lecturer at the Kyrgyz Literature Department of the Faculty of the Kyrgyz Philology of the Osh State University, director of Umut television studio of the university, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too government newspaper in Osh region, and the head of the Public Relations Service of Osh City Hall.

From July 2014 till present, Kalykulov Kerimbek had been the General Director of OshTV Channel LLC.