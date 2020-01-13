Border conflict: Protesters demand from President to take control of situation

Protesters demand from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

According to them, demarcation and delimitation of the border will not end without direct intervention of the President.

«Dear Sooronbai Jeenbekov, you should take control of the issue and work hard to demarcate the border with Tajikistan. Otherwise, the conflicts will not end. Only thanks to the strong spirit of the local population, we are holding our lands,» representatives of Border NGO said.

The protesters intend to continue rallies until the Kyrgyz authorities take concrete actions to solve border issues. They plan to gather near the building of the Parliament and the Presidential Administration on January 15.

Recall, the first letter on behalf of the deputies of local and city councils of Batken and Leilek districts was sent to the Presidential Administration on September 18. At the end of October, Leilek’s deputies sent the second appeal to the President, the Parliament and the Government. But there is no reaction, representatives of the border regions have not received a single response to the letters.