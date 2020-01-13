12:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Suspect in abduction of girl for marriage arrested in Bishkek

A 20-year-old man, who is suspected of abducting a girl, was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky District of the capital reported.

In November 2019, a resident of the capital made a statement to law enforcement agencies. She said that men of Asian appearance abducted a girl against her will and took her away in an unknown direction on the night of November 30, 2019, near one of the sewing workshops in Kok-Zhar microdistrict.

During a search, the criminal police detained a suspect born in 2000, and brought him to the Investigation Service. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital.

The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings under Article 175 (abduction for the purpose of marriage) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were started.
link: https://24.kg/english/140270/
views: 65
Print
Related
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019
Three young men attempt to abduct girl in Tokmak city
Traffic police officers save girl from abduction in Bishkek
20% of total number of marriages in Kyrgyzstan connected with bride kidnapping
UN: Abduction, rape and forced marriages violate rights of women in Kyrgyzstan
Youth opinion poll. More than half of respondents faced bride kidnapping
Deputies suggest toughening punishment for bride kidnapping
Kyrgyzstan to toughen punishment for bride kidnapping
European Union, UN to help Kyrgyzstan to counter bride kidnapping
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
13 January, Monday
11:44
Suspect in abduction of girl for marriage arrested in Bishkek Suspect in abduction of girl for marriage arrested in B...
11:29
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova remanded in custody until February 20
11:23
Residents of border areas: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan must be transferred to Osh
10:53
Residents of Kok-Tash demand to expedite solution of border issues
09:49
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.4 billion