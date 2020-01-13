Border conflict: All evacuated Kyrgyzstanis return to their homes

Kyrgyzstanis, living in Dakhma area, and who were previously evacuated to a school in Kok-Tash village after a conflict at the border, returned to their homes. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region told 24.kg news agency.

According to officials, all 254 people, most of whom are women and children, returned home.

The evacuees were assisted by the Disaster Response Team of the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan. They provided the people with food, essentials and hygiene kits. The villagers also received psychological assistance.

The conflict occurred in Zhaka-Oruk area on the night of January 9. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at a car in Kocho-Karyn area. The car was moving from Batken to Kok-Tash village. The Tajiks stoned the house of a Kyrgyzstani in Dakhma area at about 2.40 am. Border guards, who, along with the police, were heading to the house of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, were shot at from a hunting rifle from Tajikistan.

On January 11, residents of Kok-Tash village in Batken district blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. The situation was stabilized. According to the State Border Service, the situation at the epicenter is currently stable.