Kazakhstani tries to illegally cross state border of Kyrgyzstan

Citizen of Kazakhstan, who illegally tried to cross the state border, was detained at Ak-Zhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Previously, the woman was wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«The woman was detained at the checkpoint on the border with Kazakhstan. She was sitting in a car with diplomatic number plates and was trying to illegally cross the border,» the law enforcement agencies said.