Border conflict: Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon today. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported. The parties discussed situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed: it was very important for the two countries to maintain a stable situation on the common border. He added that domestic conflicts of citizens had become very sensitive.

«There has always been centuries-old friendship between the Kyrgyz and the Tajiks. We must not allow an escalation of the situation on the border. Unfortunately, conflicts in the border area have become more frequent. The day before, another incident occurred in the border territory of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» the head of state stressed.

He noted the importance of awareness-raising work among the local population in order to prevent such cases, and stressed that based on the results of joint investigation, it was necessary to punish those responsible for the border conflict.

During the telephone conversation, the presidents also discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and priority plans for the near future.

Recall, one more conflict occurred in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The incident took place last night in Zhaka-Oruk area.
