Photos of fires in Australia were taken by a Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka from the International Space Station. They show clouds of smoke due to devastating fires. The photos were posted on the official page of Roscosmos on Instagram.

The photos show several large fires, smoke from which is visible from space. Fires began in Australia in October 2019. More than 2 million hectares of forest and more than 3,000 residential buildings have been affected.