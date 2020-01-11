Border conflict: Tajikistanis repeatedly stone vehicle of Kyrgyzstani

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is assessed as stable. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Border guards of the state service reportedly patrolled the conditional line of the state border tonight.

«Law enforcement agencies ensured public order. Shots, allegedly from a hunting rifle, were periodically heard in the territory of Tajikistan during the night,» the State Border Service told.

«On January 11, citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at a Volvo truck owned by a Kyrgyzstani, breaking its windshield, at about 00.40 in ​​Tort-Kocho area on the road to Batken. The border units stationed in Batken region are on combat alert,» the state service said.