Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

Boeing passenger plane of the Ukraine International Airlines that crashed near Tehran was «unintentionally» shot down as a result of a «human error.» The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran said in a statement, BBC reports.

As it is noted in the statement, which was broadcast by Iranian state media, human factor became a cause of the tragedy. All the perpetrators were promised to be brought to account.

The Ukrainian jet crashed on January 8 a few minutes after leaving Tehran’s airport. At least 176 people died — 167 passengers and 9 crew members.

Earlier, a video of a possible hit of the passenger plane by a rocket was posted on the Internet.