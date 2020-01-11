16:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

Boeing passenger plane of the Ukraine International Airlines that crashed near Tehran was «unintentionally» shot down as a result of a «human error.» The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran said in a statement, BBC reports.

As it is noted in the statement, which was broadcast by Iranian state media, human factor became a cause of the tragedy. All the perpetrators were promised to be brought to account.

The Ukrainian jet crashed on January 8 a few minutes after leaving Tehran’s airport. At least 176 people died — 167 passengers and 9 crew members.

Earlier, a video of a possible hit of the passenger plane by a rocket was posted on the Internet.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Ukraine declares January 9 day of mourning after plane crash in Iran
Citizens of seven states were passengers of crashed Ukrainian Boeing
Official cause of crash of Ukrainian Boeing in Tehran announced
All passengers of Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran killed
Video of crash of Ukrainian Boeing in Iran posted on the Internet
Ukrainian passenger Boeing 737 crashes in Iran
Video of plane crash in Almaty posted on the Internet
Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Investigators considers 3 versions
Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov operates on plane crash victim in Almaty
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
Popular
Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov
11 January, Saturday
15:56
Kazakhstani tries to illegally cross state border of Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstani tries to illegally cross state border of Ky...
15:50
Border conflict: Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over phone
15:41
Photos of Australian fires taken from space
15:30
Wounded snow leopard operated on in Bishkek
15:15
Border conflict: Tajikistanis repeatedly stone vehicle of Kyrgyzstani