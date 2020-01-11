OSCE: No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir commented on Twitter on the attack on the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov.

He condemned the incident and called on the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident. «No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated,» Harlem Desir said.

I condemn yesterday’s attack on Bolot Temirov, Editor-in-Chief @factcheckK in #Kyrgyzstan. I welcome President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s reaction and call on the authorities to investigate thoroughly this violent incident. No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated. — OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) January 10, 2020

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov on January 9. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the attack as an attempt to intimidate him. The police continue to search for suspects. Pre-trial proceedings are conducted by employees of the Pervomaisky District Department of Internal Affairs. The fact was registered under the Article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev of Kyrgyzstan took the investigation under his personal control.