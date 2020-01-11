14:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

OSCE: No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir commented on Twitter on the attack on the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov.

He condemned the incident and called on the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident. «No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated,» Harlem Desir said.

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov on January 9. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the attack as an attempt to intimidate him. The police continue to search for suspects. Pre-trial proceedings are conducted by employees of the Pervomaisky District Department of Internal Affairs. The fact was registered under the Article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev of Kyrgyzstan took the investigation under his personal control.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov
CPJ: Authorities should conduct investigation into assault of Bolot Temirov
Attack on journalist: Ombudsman demands thorough investigation
Attack on journalist: Bolot Temirov has bruises and brain concussion
Interior Minister takes investigation of attack on Bolot Temirov under control
Attack on Factcheck.kg editor - demonstrative act of intimidation
Independent Union of Journalists condemns attack on Factcheck.kg editor
Presidential spokesperson comments on attack on Bolot Temirov
Surveillance cameras capture attack on Factcheck Editor-in-Chief Bolot Temirov
Factcheck Editor-in-Chief Bolot Temirov attacked in Bishkek
Popular
Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov
11 January, Saturday
13:56
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishk...
13:49
OSCE: No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated
13:10
Threats against Nurbek Toktakunov stopped
13:03
Uzbekistani sentenced to prison term for use of fake Kyrgyz passport
12:54
Examination finds Asel Koduranova and Irina Karamushkina sane