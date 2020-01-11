14:34
Threats against Nurbek Toktakunov stopped

Threats against a lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov ceased. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he is not going to withdraw his statement from the police. The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Bishkek stressed that pre-trial proceedings under Article 145 «Threat with violence dangerous to life and health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were continued.

The police said that a human rights activist Dinara Oshurakhunova also filed a statement. She was also threatened by the unknown.

Toktakunov and Oshurakhunova complained of threats on the eve of a peaceful rally on Ala-Too square at the monument to April 7, 2010 events in support of freedom of speech and against corruption #REaction 2.0. Protesters demanded from the authorities real reforms, as well as to arrest the ex-deputy head of the Customs Raiymbek Matraimov.

Earlier, Nurbek Toktakunov filed an application to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to check the legality of the origin of the wealth of Rayimbek Matraimov, whose expenses exceed his official income.
