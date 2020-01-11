13:05
Kant airbase to be supplied with latest modernized attack aircraft

The Ministry of Defense will begin rearmament of Kant Russian military airbase in Kyrgyzstan with the latest modernized Su-25SM3 attack aircraft, unofficially called Supergrach. Izvestia media outlet reports.

Compared with Su-25SM of the 999th airbase, which are currently in service, the combat capabilities of the new aircraft have increased several times.

The period of rearmament depends on the delivery of the aircraft to the troops.

As of today, the main fears related to Central Asia concern terrorism, said Vadim Kozyulin, Professor of the Academy of Military Sciences.

«The deployment of the most modern aircraft there is a demonstration that Russia is determined to defend the southern borders, and not only its own, but also of its neighbors,» he said.

The Su-25SM3 have an improved sighting and navigation system: SNP-24-25 Hephaestus sight that became famous in Syria, SOLT-25 sighting system, which allows the attack aircraft to operate both day and night, and expands the range of the available to Supergrach guided weapons.
