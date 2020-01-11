Border conflict: Parties agree to install video surveillance

Negotiations over an incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border have been completed. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

The First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Kenesh Salikhov participated in the negotiations from the Kyrgyz side, and Bakhavidin Bakhodirzoda, the First Deputy Governor of Sughd region, — from the Tajik side along with representatives of law enforcement structures of the both states.

«The parties agreed to stabilize the situation and conduct explanatory work among the population. This work will be carried out by border guards, internal affairs officers and local authorities. It was also decided to install video surveillance in Batken district of the Kyrgyz Republic and Isfara district of Tajikistan. The law enforcement structures are currently on the combat alert,» the office said.

Evacuated villagers have been temporarily accommodated in a school in Kok-Tash village. They are provided with everything necessary.

The conflict occurred in Zhaka-Oruk area. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at a car in Kocho-Karyn area. The car was moving from Batken to Kok-Tash village. The Tajiks stoned the house of a Kyrgyzstani in Dakhma area at about 2.40 am. Border guards, who, along with the police, were heading to the house of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, were shot at from a hunting rifle from Tajikistan.

In the afternoon on January 9, residents of Kok-Tash stated that citizens of Tajikistan attempted to set fire to the house of their fellow villager.