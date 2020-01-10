Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to be laid out in Bishkek

A Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will be laid out in the southern part of Bishkek. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the ceremony of laying a capsule for its construction. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

«Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with Azerbaijan, which have passed the test of time,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

Opening of the park will take place as part of the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan in 2020.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan, Hidayat Orujov, expressed gratitude to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for implementation of the project and read out a message of Ilham Aliyev.

It notes that this park is a symbol of friendship and brotherhood of the countries, the relations between which reflect the will of the two peoples, having common historical and ethnic roots, national spiritual values ​​and traditions.

According to Bishkek City Hall, the Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will be located on the territory of 5.5 hectares. It will have fountains, artificial pools, an outdoor amphitheater, playgrounds and many other things.