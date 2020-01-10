U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan issued a statement regarding an attack on Bolot Temirov, Editor-in-Chief of Factсheck.kg.

The diplomatic mission of the United States denounces the attack and calls for a prompt investigation.

Press can only be free when journalists are able to work without intimidation and threats. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic

«Conducting a thorough investigation and promptly bringing attackers to justice is essential to ensuring the Kyrgyz Republic upholds its democratic values and continues its tradition of ensuring a free and open press,» the statement says.

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov yesterday afternoon. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him.