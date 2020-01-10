17:08
Details of detention of deputy’s brother with bribe announced

Bakhtiyar Tolonov demanded money from an entrepreneur for issue of a license. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The woman is the head of the company, which is engaged in employment of Kyrgyzstanis abroad. Earlier, licenses for the right to work were revoked from her. She turned to the State Migration Service to renew them. The decision was to be made by the Director of the Information and Consulting Center of the State Migration Service Bakhtiyar Tolonov. He demanded $ 800 for it, but was not going to issue a license.

As a result, the woman applied to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. The state service registered the fact. Pre-trial proceedings on the case began.

The Chairman of the Commission on Provision of Labor Quotas to the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic abroad was arrested the day before. Note, Bakhtiyar Tolonov is the brother of a deputy of the Parliament Daniyar Tolonov.
