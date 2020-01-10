15:35
Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the country’s law enforcement and security agencies to tighten security and protection of the state border on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section in connection with incidents in Batken region.

Law enforcement agencies were instructed to constantly patrol the area and implement the whole range of measures to ensure safety of citizens in the border areas and prevent escalation of the incident.

The head of Government also instructed the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov to intensify the negotiation process between the relevant state bodies of the two countries, including between the heads of regions, in order to resolve the situation as soon as possible and completely relieve the tension.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that comprehensive measures should be taken to prevent any provocations and escalation of the situation before movement forward of issues on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. According to him, the parties must strictly adhere to previously reached agreements at the interstate level and tighten security in the border regions.

It is noted that police officers have ensured safety of residents of Kok-Tash village all night long.

Recall, one more conflict occurred tonight in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
