Border conflict: Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs leaves for epicenter

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Orozaliev arrived in Batken region to organize all measures to maintain stability and ensure public order. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

He will coordinate the work of police officers.

It is noted that police officers have been ensuring public safety and security of residents of Kok-Tash village all night long.

Police officers of Shumkar Special Forces Regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Internal Security Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, District Department of Internal Affairs and the Regional Internal Affairs Department were put on combat alert. Measures are taken in conjunction with employees of the State Border Service and local authorities.

Recall, another conflict occurred on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region. The incident occurred last night in Zhaka-Oruk area.
