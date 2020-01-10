14:03
CPJ: Authorities should conduct investigation into assault of Bolot Temirov

Kyrgyzstan authorities should conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the assault of journalist Bolot Temirov and ensure that reporters can cover corruption allegations without fearing for their safety. The Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement.

Three unidentified men stopped Temirov, chief editor of the independent news website Factcheck, which has recently covered allegations of official corruption, while he was on his way to work, hit him from behind, pushed him down, and kicked him and stole his phone.

Doctors diagnosed him with brain concussion and bruises.

«Kyrgyz authorities should conduct a swift and thorough investigation into assault of journalist Bolot Temirov, and determine whether it was related to his work,» said CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, Gulnoza Said. «Authorities must prioritize journalists’ safety, especially for reporters covering sensitive issues like corruption.»

On December 20, 2019, CPJ sent a joint letter to the Kyrgyz government urging authorities to investigate attacks against journalists covering corruption.
