Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan dismisses case of Trade Unions’ Federation

Case on a claim on invalidation of employment record of the current Chairman of the trade unions Mirbek Asanakunov was dismissed. Press service of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek dated January 31, 2019 and the ruling of the judicial board for civil cases of the Bishkek City Court dated October 31, 2019 were annulled by the decision of the judicial board for civil cases.

«The proceedings on the statement of claim on invalidating the decision of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan dated January 16, 2017 on election of the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Asanakunov was terminated. This decision was made due to the fact that such disputes are settled out of court,» the statement says.

Earlier, some representatives of the Federation of Trade Unions stated that Mirbek Asanakunov has been illegally heading the republican Federation of Trade Unions for three years. According to them, he forged records in his employment record book about work in a trade union organization.