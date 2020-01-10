12:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Doused with gasoline and set on fire. Victim tells about cause of family quarrel

Condition of a woman, who was set on fire by her cohabiting partner, is satisfactory. Representatives of the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital told 24.kg news agency.

The victim suffered burns to her face, both hands, thighs and abdomen.

«The area of the ​​burns is 5-6 percent. The patient undergoes all necessary treatment. Her relatives visit her,» doctors said.

The injured Satina told reporters that her cohabiting partner did it out of jealousy.

«When I was burning, people just stood and looked at me,» Satina said.

Recall, a man doused his partner wife with gasoline and set on fire right on the street in Karakol on January 4.
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
Over 5,000 domestic violence facts registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
PM admits humiliation and violence against women in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has no state centers for assistance to domestic violence victims
Domestic violence: About 80% of applied to crisis centers are women
5,185 domestic violence cases registered since beginning of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
16 Days Against Violence Campaign launched in Kyrgyzstan
More than half of victims of violence in Kyrgyzstan not seek help
Citizen of South Korea beats his wife, police are inactive
1,901 cases of domestic violence registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 months
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Popular
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
10 January, Friday
12:07
Permissible air pollution level repeatedly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level repeatedly exceeded in...
11:58
Doused with gasoline and set on fire. Victim tells about cause of family quarrel
11:41
Shooting on Kyrgyz-Tajik border ceases
11:33
Riots in Koi-Tash village: Investigation completed
11:20
Decrease in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan