Doused with gasoline and set on fire. Victim tells about cause of family quarrel

Condition of a woman, who was set on fire by her cohabiting partner, is satisfactory. Representatives of the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital told 24.kg news agency.
The victim suffered burns to her face, both hands, thighs and abdomen.
«The area of the burns is 5-6 percent. The patient undergoes all necessary treatment. Her relatives visit her,» doctors said.
«When I was burning, people just stood and looked at me,» Satina said.
Recall, a man doused his partner wife with gasoline and set on fire right on the street in Karakol on January 4.