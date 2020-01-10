Doused with gasoline and set on fire. Victim tells about cause of family quarrel

Condition of a woman, who was set on fire by her cohabiting partner, is satisfactory. Representatives of the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital told 24.kg news agency.

The victim suffered burns to her face, both hands, thighs and abdomen.

«The area of the ​​burns is 5-6 percent. The patient undergoes all necessary treatment. Her relatives visit her,» doctors said.

The injured Satina told reporters that her cohabiting partner did it out of jealousy.

«When I was burning, people just stood and looked at me,» Satina said.

Recall, a man doused his partner wife with gasoline and set on fire right on the street in Karakol on January 4.