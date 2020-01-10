12:27
Shooting on Kyrgyz-Tajik border ceases

Shooting on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border ceased. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Situation at the border is «relatively stable with elements of tension.»

«Border guards deployed in Batken region are on combat alert. Checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border operate as usual. Actions of the security forces are coordinated by the First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service Abdikarim Alimbaev, who is at the scene,» the press service said.
