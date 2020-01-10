Decrease in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan

A decrease in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) is registered in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

For the first week of 2020 (from December 30, 2019 to January 5, 2020), the incidence rate reduced by 27.4 percent. At least 5,236 cases have been registered. Most cases are children under 14 years old (67 percent).

The Ministry of Health added that China reported to WHO about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

«At least 11 patients out of 44 registered are seriously ill, the remaining 33 patients are in a stable condition. Clinical signs and symptoms are: fever, several patients have labored breathing, invasive lesions of both lungs are seen on chest radiographs. According to preliminary data, there is no information about transmission of the virus from person to person. In order to clarify the etiology, laboratory studies are ongoing. However, in case of similar symptoms during or after a trip to China, you need to consult a doctor and tell about your visit to the PRC,» the ministry stresses.