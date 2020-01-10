12:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Decrease in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan

A decrease in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) is registered in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

For the first week of 2020 (from December 30, 2019 to January 5, 2020), the incidence rate reduced by 27.4 percent. At least 5,236 cases have been registered. Most cases are children under 14 years old (67 percent).

The Ministry of Health added that China reported to WHO about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

«At least 11 patients out of 44 registered are seriously ill, the remaining 33 patients are in a stable condition. Clinical signs and symptoms are: fever, several patients have labored breathing, invasive lesions of both lungs are seen on chest radiographs. According to preliminary data, there is no information about transmission of the virus from person to person. In order to clarify the etiology, laboratory studies are ongoing. However, in case of similar symptoms during or after a trip to China, you need to consult a doctor and tell about your visit to the PRC,» the ministry stresses.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
About 66,500 ARVI cases registered in Bishkek in 2019
352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours
ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
ARVI incidence on rise in Bishkek
24 children hospitalized with ARVI complications in Bishkek
ARVI and flu: Epidemiological situation still stable in Kyrgyzstan
ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan registers slight decline in ARVI and influenza incidence
Almost 5,000 ARVI cases registered in Kyrgyzstan over week
Popular
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
10 January, Friday
12:07
Permissible air pollution level repeatedly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level repeatedly exceeded in...
11:58
Doused with gasoline and set on fire. Victim tells about cause of family quarrel
11:41
Shooting on Kyrgyz-Tajik border ceases
11:33
Riots in Koi-Tash village: Investigation completed
11:20
Decrease in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan