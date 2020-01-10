Border conflict: Heads of Batken and Sughd regions hold talks

Akram Madumarov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region, and Rajabboy Akhmadzoda, Governor of Sughd region of Tajikistan, met and held talks in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the border. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government informed journalists.

Officials, citing Akram Madumarov, specify that shots were fired from the Tajik side tonight.

Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative Kenesh Salikhov, head of Batken district Kalanbek Markaev, as well as heads of regional law enforcement structures are at the epicenter of the incident.

The conflict occurred in Zhaka-Oruk area tonight. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at a car in Kocho-Karyn area. The car was moving from Batken to Kok-Tash village. The Tajiks stoned the house of a Kyrgyzstani in Dakhma area at about 2.40 am. Border guards, who, along with the police, were heading to the house of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, were shot at from a hunting rifle from Tajikistan. There are injured.

Border guards deployed in Batken region are on combat alert.