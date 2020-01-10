Kyrgyzstan accuses Kazakhstan of violation of EAEU norms

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to take all the necessary measures to resolve the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

Introduction by the Kazakh side of additional checks when moving goods and cargo across the state border of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is a violation of the norms of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed that during the transit of goods from Kyrgyzstan through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the parties agreed to work out a mechanism to ensure traceability of cargo through navigation seals at the meeting of the 8th Kyrgyz-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Council.

«However, these bilateral measures on ensuring traceability of goods make sense only if the parties clearly agree on the mechanisms for their application,» the Cabinet said.

As a result of unilateral measures taken by the Kazakh side, an accumulation of heavy vehicles is observed near Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan is concerned about the current situation and calls on Kazakhstan to comply with the obligations adopted in the framework of the integration association on the free movement of goods.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the competent state bodies to step up negotiations with the Kazakh side.

The head of the Government also instructed the State Border Service to take all necessary measures in order to minimize the consequences of the difficulties encountered when crossing the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.