Attack on journalist: Ombudsman demands thorough investigation

Incident with the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov should be thoroughly investigated. Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov made such a statement.

According to him, representatives of free media are at risk in the last decade.

Attack on journalist: Bolot Temirov has bruises and brain concussion
«Society should respect the profession of a journalist. In case of disagreement with their position and the results of their work, it is necessary to act only within the framework of the law and in the legal field. The Ombudsman’s Office keeps all incidents involving media representatives under control and takes active measures to protect their rights and the rights of citizens to freely access information. The incident with the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg website Bolot Temirov should be taken under the control of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and thoroughly investigated,» Tokon Mamytov said.

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov yesterday afternoon. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him.
