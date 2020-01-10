Over 5,000 domestic violence facts registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

More than 5,000 cases of domestic violence have been registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

This number includes facts of physical, psychological, sexual abuse. The internal affairs bodies have issued more than 5,000 protection orders.

«Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted on more than 580 registered facts of domestic violence. The problems of domestic violence and, in general, violence against women are the most pressing. It is necessary to recognize that work in this direction is difficult. Not all victims make official complaints. Eyewitnesses and witnesses of such facts often stay on the sidelines,» the Interior Ministry noted.

The police also said that women from Batken and Naryn regions, who had previously died as a result of domestic violence, did not apply to law enforcement officers before they died.

Recall, two tragedies occurred in Kyrgyzstan during New Year holidays: two women died as a result of family quarrels after being brutally beaten by their husbands.