Over 5,000 domestic violence facts registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

More than 5,000 cases of domestic violence have been registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
This number includes facts of physical, psychological, sexual abuse. The internal affairs bodies have issued more than 5,000 protection orders.
The police also said that women from Batken and Naryn regions, who had previously died as a result of domestic violence, did not apply to law enforcement officers before they died.
Recall, two tragedies occurred in Kyrgyzstan during New Year holidays: two women died as a result of family quarrels after being brutally beaten by their husbands.