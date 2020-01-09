18:37
Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminds Finance Minister of priorities for 2020

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President got acquainted with the preliminary results of implementation of the republican budget for 2019 and the main directions and parameters of the budget policy for 2020.

The Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva presented information on ongoing work on managing the external debt of the state. The President, in his turn, recalled that the National Development Strategy of the country determined a number of priority projects. Adequate funds are required to fulfill strategic tasks and activities within the framework of the Year of Regional Development, Digitalization of the Country and Support for Children, the ongoing judicial reform.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need for the steady implementation of social obligations by the state, tight control over effectiveness of the revenue and expenditure parts of the budget and stressed that the main directions of the country’s budget policy should be focused on specific results.
