18:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Independent Union of Journalists condemns attack on Factcheck.kg editor

Independent Union of Journalists of Kyrgyzstan condemns the attack on Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov. The organization made a statement.

«The media outlet has repeatedly published investigations about corruption in state agencies, exposed fake accounts, and checked publications for their reliability. Recently, due to material about spending of the wife of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, the website was massively attacked by hackers. In this regard, the Independent Union of Journalists has reason to believe that the attack is related to the professional activities of Bolot Temirov,» the statement says.

The Independent Union of Journalists demands from law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the attack on Bolot Temirov and bring those responsible to justice.

Recall, the attack on the journalist occurred today at about 12.30 in the center of Bishkek. Police officers work at the scene.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Interior Minister takes investigation of attack on Bolot Temirov under control
Attack on Factcheck.kg editor - demonstrative act of intimidation
Presidential spokesperson comments on attack on Bolot Temirov
Surveillance cameras capture attack on Factcheck Editor-in-Chief Bolot Temirov
Factcheck Editor-in-Chief Bolot Temirov attacked in Bishkek
Police detain suspects in attack on NewTV journalists
Case on murder of journalist Alisher Saipov reopened in Kyrgyzstan
Interior Ministry to thoroughly investigate incident with Azattyk journalists
Journalist Ydyrys Isakov attacked in Osh city
Journalist Sanrabiya Satybaldieva wounded in Jalal-Abad
Popular
New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7
9 January, Thursday
17:55
Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminds Finance Minister of priorities for 2020 Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminds Finance Minister of priorit...
17:48
Interior Minister takes investigation of attack on Bolot Temirov under control
17:29
Attack on Factcheck.kg editor - demonstrative act of intimidation
17:05
Independent Union of Journalists condemns attack on Factcheck.kg editor
16:30
Presidential spokesperson comments on attack on Bolot Temirov