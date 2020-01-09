Independent Union of Journalists condemns attack on Factcheck.kg editor

Independent Union of Journalists of Kyrgyzstan condemns the attack on Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov. The organization made a statement.

«The media outlet has repeatedly published investigations about corruption in state agencies, exposed fake accounts, and checked publications for their reliability. Recently, due to material about spending of the wife of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, the website was massively attacked by hackers. In this regard, the Independent Union of Journalists has reason to believe that the attack is related to the professional activities of Bolot Temirov,» the statement says.

The Independent Union of Journalists demands from law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the attack on Bolot Temirov and bring those responsible to justice.

Recall, the attack on the journalist occurred today at about 12.30 in the center of Bishkek. Police officers work at the scene.