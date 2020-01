Video surveillance cameras captured the moment of beating of the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov. Editorial office provided the video to 24.kg news agency.

There were three attackers. Bolot Temirov had a laptop with him, but the attackers did not take it.

They took away only a cell phone.

Recall, Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov was attacked today at about 12.30.