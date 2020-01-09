New categories of visas for entry into Kyrgyzstan approved

Government of Kyrgyzstan approved a new version of instruction on the procedure for obtaining visas for entry into Kyrgyzstan. It will take effect on January 15. The Foreign Ministry of the country reported.

According to the ministry, adoption of the new instruction will facilitate conditions and procedures for issue of permits for citizens of foreign countries, help concretize purpose of their trip, exclude possibility of illegal work, and also improve the Electronic Visa component itself.

There are new categories of visas, which depend on various purposes of travel. A new mountain tourism visa is introduced for foreigners. It will be issued to foreign tourists for three months with possibility of multiple entries.

New categories of visas for entry into the country and stay of the ethnic Kyrgyz and former compatriots: Tuugandar visa (relatives visa) is issued for up to one year to visit relatives or for family reunification. Meken visa is valid for up to one year. It is issued free of charge to ethnic Kyrgyz, as well as to persons born on the territory of Kyrgyzstan or the KSSR, for visiting or returning to the Kyrgyz Republic with possibility of subsequent obtaining of a returnee status and residence permit. Meiman visa (guest visa) is obtained for private trips at the invitation of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who are not related by kinship to each other, including for the purpose of visiting friends or receiving medical services.

One can obtain a long-term visa for a year or more through Electronic Visa system, as well as at representative offices of Kyrgyzstan abroad.