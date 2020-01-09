Minibus crashes into fence in Bishkek, two children in hospital

A minibus crashed into a fence in Bishkek. Video of the traffic accident was posted on Instagram.

Patrol Police Department confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. According to the department, the traffic accident occurred on January 8 at about 16.15.

«The passenger minibus Mercedes-Benz was moving along Abdrakhmanov Street in southern direction. Near Vefa shopping center, the minibus driver first crashed into an iron fence, and then into a tree. As a result, three people were injured. Two of them are children, they were hospitalized to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital,» the department said.