Ukraine declares January 9 day of mourning after plane crash in Iran

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared January 9 a day of mourning in the country in connection with the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Tehran. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the press service of the office of the head of state of Ukraine.
Flags will be lowered; entertainment events were canceled.
Recall, the Ukrainian plane crashed yesterday morning at the Imam Khomeini International Airport. Jaafar Zadeh, a representative of the Iranian Ministry of Aviation, said that there were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board the aircraft, all of them died.