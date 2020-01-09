Spokesperson for President tells why child support to be priority in 2020

Year 2020 was declared the Year of Regional Development, Digitalization of the Country and Support for Children in Kyrgyzstan. The President of the republic stated this in his New Year’s greetings to the Kyrgyzstanis.

Spokesperson for the head of state commented on the relevant decree that the President signed yesterday.

«The issues of regional development, digitalization of the country and support for children logically complement each other,» Tolgonai Stamalieva stressed.

She added that one of the main tasks of the state policy of regional development was to reduce internal migration, which negatively affects the institution of the family.

«In the first year of his presidency, Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared 2018 the Year of Regional Development in order to support regional economies, develop local businesses, strengthen monetary and budgetary policies for development of the regions. The main goal was also to reduce internal migration, which negatively affected the institution of the family. In such conditions, our children require additional increased attention from the state. Therefore, the head of state also declared this year the Year of Support for Children,» Tolgonai Stamalieva said.

«In the previous two years, state policy was aimed at strengthening the legal, economic base for supporting the children. The state policy on digitalization of the country cannot be considered separately from the future generation, from children. In this regard, integration of the young generation into the digitalization process of the country is also an important task and the president has determined it as one of the priority areas of state policy for 2020,» Tolgonai Stamalieva told.