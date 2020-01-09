American film director shoots film about Aisuluu Tynybekova

An American film director Rachel Sayn shot a film about the first world champion among adults in the history of Kyrgyzstan Aisuluu Tynybekova. The Project Consultant Asel Sherniyazova shared a film trailer.

The film is called Aisuluu: Against the Wind.

Aisuluu tells about beginning of her career and how she represented Kyrgyzstan at international competitions, showed her homeland on the map to other athletes, who had not heard about the republic before.

«The main goal now is to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,» Aisuluu Tynybekova says.

Rachel Sayn thanked all her friends and those who supported her in making the film on Facebook. The girl writes that it is a great honor for her to document the journey of Aisuluu Tynybekova to the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The film will show the life path of Tynybekova to the title of world champion in women’s freestyle wrestling.

Aisuluu Tynybekova became the first Kyrgyz woman, who took the first place at the Women’s Wrestling World Championship.

Almost immediately after the victory, the athlete was congratulated over the phone by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, and later he handed her a certificate for a three-room apartment.