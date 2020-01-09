12:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

American film director shoots film about Aisuluu Tynybekova

An American film director Rachel Sayn shot a film about the first world champion among adults in the history of Kyrgyzstan Aisuluu Tynybekova. The Project Consultant Asel Sherniyazova shared a film trailer.

The film is called Aisuluu: Against the Wind.

Aisuluu tells about beginning of her career and how she represented Kyrgyzstan at international competitions, showed her homeland on the map to other athletes, who had not heard about the republic before.

«The main goal now is to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,» Aisuluu Tynybekova says.

Rachel Sayn thanked all her friends and those who supported her in making the film on Facebook. The girl writes that it is a great honor for her to document the journey of Aisuluu Tynybekova to the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The film will show the life path of Tynybekova to the title of world champion in women’s freestyle wrestling.

Aisuluu Tynybekova became the first Kyrgyz woman, who took the first place at the Women’s Wrestling World Championship.

Almost immediately after the victory, the athlete was congratulated over the phone by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, and later he handed her a certificate for a three-room apartment.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
President presents Aisuluu Tynybekova with three-room apartment
President Jeenbekov congratulates Aisuluu Tynybekova on her victory
Aisuluu Tynybekova - first world champion in history of Kyrgyz wrestling
Aisuluu Tynybekova secures berth at Olympic Games
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins silver at wrestling tournament in Poland
Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes three-time Asian champion in wrestling
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at Wrestling Grand Prix de France
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins silver medal at International Wrestling Tournament
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at International Wrestling Tournament
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze at International Wrestling Tournament
Popular
New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7
9 January, Thursday
12:12
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all distric...
12:08
Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova’s property not arrested
11:58
Women whose daughters, grandchildren stay in Syria threaten with rally
11:37
Spokesperson for President tells why child support to be priority in 2020
11:21
American film director shoots film about Aisuluu Tynybekova