Power equipment bears winter loads in normal mode. Spokesperson for Electric Stations JSC Tagzhana Aidaralieva told.

According to her, over the past day, facilities of Electric Stations compnay have generated 61,283,000 kilowatt-hours. Bishkek’s HPP has generated 6,556,000 kilowatt-hours of the volume.

«We provide Bishkekteploset OJSC with +70 degrees. Osh HPP produces +66 degrees. There are 14,673 billion cubic meters of water in Toktogul reservoir,» Tagzhana Aidaralieva posted on Facebook.