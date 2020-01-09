10:28
Atambayev’s case. Channel 7 taken away from ex-president

Management of Channel 7 (Channel D LLC) appealed a decision of the Pervomaisky District Court on transfer of property to the former owner of the channel Mairamkul Mambetalieva. Hearing was scheduled for January 9 in the Bishkek City Court.

In 2018, the plaintiff, according to the founders of Channel 7, sold it for 7 million soms to Almazbek Atambayev and Aprel Public Foundation. However, she currently states that she did not sign any documents and did not enter into transaction.

Aprel TV CEO Dmitry Lozhnikov told 24.kg news agency that the channel was indeed sold and Almazbek Atambayev was registered as its owner in April 2018. All documents confirming this are available.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan attached the property of Channel 7 (Channel D LLC) on August 9, 2019. The channel’s building in Osh was sealed. However, a few days later, investigators removed the seals and opened the office for employees. The channel immediately resumed broadcasting. Editorial policy of the media has also changed dramatically.
