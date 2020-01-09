Atambayev’s case. Military Prosecutor's Office lifts attachment of some property

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan lifted attachment of property not related to the former president Almazbek Atambayev. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

On August 9 and August 13, 2019, as part of the investigation into unlawful release of Aziz Batukaev, the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs attached 135 units of movable and immovable property of Almazbek Atambayev and his close relatives. On August 17, 2019, given the availability of the criminal case, the materials along with the decisions on seizure of the property have been sent to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for verification and comparison of information with the actual data.

«Up to date, the Military Prosecutor’s Office lifted attachment of a part of the property not related to Almazbek Atambayev. At the same time, Raisa Atambayeva’s settlement (salary) accounts are not frozen,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The former president is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots, corruption, as well as illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Following the arrest, Atambayev’s property and accounts were seized. Later on, attachment of some objects was lifted.