President sets priorities - digitalization, regions, judicial reform

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting with the heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Administration, the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Results of 2019 have been summed up, the goals and priorities for 2020 have been discussed.

The President noted that the welfare of the state directly depends on the well-being of the family. The head of state stressed that constant and close attention to strengthening the foundations of the family and ensuring social and legal protection of maternity and childhood were of great importance.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that concrete steps have been taken over the past two years to develop the regions, support the initiatives of rural entrepreneurs, create new jobs, provide the population with clean drinking water and improve irrigation systems. «Without losing the set pace, state bodies should continue this work, paying priority attention to the quality of the work done, ensuring a comfortable life for the Kyrgyzstanis,» the President said.

«The digital transformation that is currently unfolding in our country will allow us to create new platforms for interaction between the state, the private sector and citizens. Therefore, the ambitious goals that we have set for ourselves in this direction should be fulfilled,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said and added that digitalization would increase the efficiency of state bodies and reduce corruption.

Our personal experience also shows that successful implementation of reforms in the country depends on the fair operation of the judicial system. We must continue the ongoing judicial reform. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Touching upon priority issues in foreign policy, the head of state noted the need to continue mutually beneficial and effective dialogue with immediate partners and non-CIS countries.

As for the priority tasks, measures within the framework of the Cross-Year of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation and the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, were determined.